Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.87. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of KFRC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.71. The company had a trading volume of 86,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.33. Kforce has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Kforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 36.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

