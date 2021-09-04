Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.73

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$21.73 and last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 22079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

