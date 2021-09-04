Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,032 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,727 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $304,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.34 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

