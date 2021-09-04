Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE KRG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

