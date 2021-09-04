Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 5,640,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

