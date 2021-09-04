Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.24.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. 3,660,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,216. Kohl’s has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

