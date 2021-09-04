Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys 22,697 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $143,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,386,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,405,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,484,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.