Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 56,380 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 56,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMJ traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.12. 311,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.05.

