Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $149.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $110,768,314.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $943,991,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

