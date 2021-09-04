Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,444 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises about 1.0% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZG shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.08. 322,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2,405.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.63. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.74 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

