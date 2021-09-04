Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,366,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,324. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

