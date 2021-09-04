Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 237,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

IVW traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $78.98. 1,561,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

