Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 135 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.37. 2,513,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

