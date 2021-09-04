Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $115.73

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $115.73 and last traded at $115.57, with a volume of 1191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

