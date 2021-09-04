Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $990.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to report sales of $990.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $1.00 billion. Lamb Weston reported sales of $871.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after acquiring an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,672,000 after acquiring an additional 102,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,928,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

