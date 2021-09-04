Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Down 7.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.69. 2,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $931.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

