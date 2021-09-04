Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Down 7.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shares traded down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.69. 2,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 213,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $931.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 209,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 564.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 176,051 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 23.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
