Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 329.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $240,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,603.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,829 shares of company stock valued at $12,756,821. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $63.07 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.40, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

