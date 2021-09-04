Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CSFB

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.59. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$25.74 and a 52-week high of C$45.13.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.