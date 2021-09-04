Legal & General Group’s (LGGNY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LGGNY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.25%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

