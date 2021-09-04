Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Up 2%

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.71. 3,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 691% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.67.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

