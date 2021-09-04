Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) versus Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Head-To-Head Review

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Li-Cycle and Diversified Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle N/A N/A N/A Diversified Royalty 28.45% 10.20% 5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Li-Cycle and Diversified Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 1 1 0 2.50 Diversified Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.71%. Diversified Royalty has a consensus target price of $2.93, suggesting a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Diversified Royalty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Li-Cycle and Diversified Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle N/A N/A -$23.62 million N/A N/A Diversified Royalty $22.77 million 12.16 -$6.63 million N/A N/A

Diversified Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

Summary

Diversified Royalty beats Li-Cycle on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

