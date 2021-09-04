Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $2.13 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00004249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $318,354.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.89 or 0.00424761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

