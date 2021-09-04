Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several research firms have commented on ZEV. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,966,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZEV opened at $9.28 on Friday. Lightning eMotors has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a current ratio of 20.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

