LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $14.88 million and approximately $9,764.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00062244 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

