LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LM Funding America stock opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. LM Funding America has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LM Funding America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LM Funding America by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LM Funding America by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 128,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

