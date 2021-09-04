Loki (LOKI) One Day Volume Tops $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,995.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,893.82 or 0.07788348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.05 or 0.00438133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $706.32 or 0.01412764 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.58 or 0.00139165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.20 or 0.00652456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.68 or 0.00615419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.87 or 0.00397784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005964 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

