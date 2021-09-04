LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.75 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNSPF. Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of LNSPF stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

