Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) versus Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Financial Survey

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01% Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lightning eMotors and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $13.89, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Lightning eMotors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -6.01

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

