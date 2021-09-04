Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,722,000. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,082,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,790,000 after buying an additional 38,033 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $6,762,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

NYSE:XPO opened at $88.67 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

