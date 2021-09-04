Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after acquiring an additional 177,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 454,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

HCKT opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $603.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.