Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 15,363 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth $63,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $114.56 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

