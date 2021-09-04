Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 39,353 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,353 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,896,000 after acquiring an additional 102,764 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

