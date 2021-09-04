Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 69,822 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,822 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $307.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $310.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,647 shares of company stock valued at $62,728,598. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

