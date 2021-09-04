Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLAB stock opened at $156.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $145.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,876 over the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

