Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $74,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.98. 2,260,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

