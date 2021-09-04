LSV Asset Management Sells 1,200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 45,379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,307.9% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.85.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $666.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

