LSV Asset Management Sells 7,600 Shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Friedman Industries were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 4,000 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $82.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.58). Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.