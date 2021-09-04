Lua Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00125979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.91 or 0.00181773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.26 or 0.00806327 BTC.

Lua Swap Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

