Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Shares Up 1%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 30,934 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 50,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUCRF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lucara Diamond from $0.70 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

