Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Trading 1% Higher

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. 30,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 50,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lucara Diamond from $0.70 to $0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

