Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 7,912 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VIAV opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.74 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth $153,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

