Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.48.

Shares of LULU opened at $388.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.13. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

