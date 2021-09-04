Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $13.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have commented on LUNMF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. 28,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

