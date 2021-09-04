LUXCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $910,074.07 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $910,074.07 and approximately $269.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,862.48 or 0.99991765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00048336 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.36 or 0.00935210 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.09 or 0.00497505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00356698 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073856 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005069 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,026,028 coins and its circulating supply is 12,018,795 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

