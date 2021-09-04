Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $24.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.