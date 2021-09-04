Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

