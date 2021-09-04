Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives $16.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

MGTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.52. 145,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $381.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after buying an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

