Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after buying an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after buying an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,130,000 after buying an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

