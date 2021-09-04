Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,120 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $568,985,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $681,073,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,478.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,461.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,319.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

