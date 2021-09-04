Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,974 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after acquiring an additional 223,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

